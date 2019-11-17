Monday, November 18th | 20 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Hatikvah’ Played in Abu Dhabi After Israeli Wins Gold in Ju-Jitsu Competition

False Alarm: Suspicious Package Found Near Synagogue in Netherlands

Hebron Remembered

Israel Faces Unprecedented Security Threats

Prominent Iranian Anti-Regime Activist Calls on Twitter to Shut Down Khamenei Accounts After Internet Blackout

UK Prime Minister Johnson Vows to Expand Efforts to Confront Britain’s Antisemitism Problem

New York Times Deletes Islamic Jihad Terror Reference From Story

Saudi Aramco in Race for IPO Record With $1.7 Trillion Top Value

Khamenei Backs Iran Gasoline Price Hike, Blames Enemies for ‘Sabotage’

Trump Says He’s in ‘Very’ Good Health After First Phase of Medical Check

November 17, 2019 9:42 pm
0

‘Hatikvah’ Played in Abu Dhabi After Israeli Wins Gold in Ju-Jitsu Competition

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Alon Leviev after receiving his gold medal at the Ju-jitsu World Championship. Photo: Screenshot.

Israel’s national anthem “Hatikvah” was played in an Abu Dhabi arena on Saturday after Alon Leviev, 17, took home the gold in the junior category at the Ju-jitsu World Championship.

Leviev, who competed in the 55-kilogram-and-under weight category, beat an athlete from Abu Dhabi in the final round of the competition, according to The Times of Israel. Following the medal distribution, “Hatikvah” was blasted in the arena.

After the medal ceremony, Leviev wrote on Instagram, “For me it was very special to compet [sic] here in Abu dhabi, leave politics behind and do what we love to do. Amazing feeling to sing the israeli national anthem in Abu dhabi. It was great experience and im looking forword [sic] for the next year.”

The United Arab Emirates last year reversed its policy of banning Israeli athletes from using Israeli flags and the country’s national anthem at tournaments following backlash. The decision came after the Judo Federation stripped the UAE and Tunisia of the right to host two international tournaments for failing to guarantee equal treatment of Israeli athletes.

“Hatikvah” was played publicly in Abu Dhabi for the first time when Israeli judoka Sagi Muki won the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam last October. Prior to that, in 2017, Israeli judoka Tal Flicker won a gold at the tournament in Abu Dhabi but the Israeli national anthem was not allowed to be played, so he sang it to himself.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.