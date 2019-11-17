Sunday, November 17th | 19 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jack Black, Flaming Lips and Haim Among Those to Join Hanukkah Album

Orthodox Jew From Golders Green Announces Brexit Party Run Against Corbyn

Hallmark Channel Set to Premiere Hanukkah Movies for First Time

Iran’s Fuel Protests Turn Political

Microsoft to Probe Work of Israeli Facial Recognition Startup It Funded

Palestinian Rockets, Israeli Airstrikes Jolt Tenuous Gaza Truce

Pope Compares Politicians Who Rage Against Gays, Gypsies and Jews to Hitler

Israel Says It Is Probing ‘Harm to Civilians’ From Deadly Gaza Air Strike

Jewish Historic Sites in Venice At Risk as Floodwater Rises in Historic Italian City

Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Connection With Vandalization of Jewish Graves in Denmark

November 17, 2019 10:21 am
0

Jack Black, Flaming Lips and Haim Among Those to Join Hanukkah Album

avatar by JNS.org

The American Jewish pop band Haim performing in 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A holiday-inspired music album titled “Hanukkah+” will be released on Nov. 22 and feature a collection of Jewish classics and originals from artists, including Haimthe Flaming LipsJack Black and Yo La Tengo, The Rolling Stone reported.

The album, produced by Grammy-winning music supervisor Randall Poster, will be released via Verve Forecast, with a vinyl release following on Dec. 13.

Among the songs with be a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s 1984 track “If It Be Your Will” by Haim and Woody Guthrie’s “Hanukkah Dance” sung by Watkins Family Hour. Other artists wrote and recorded original songs for the album.

The collection was inspired in part by Yo La Tengo’s annual eight-night concert series “Hanukkah Run.”

Related coverage

November 17, 2019 10:04 am
0

Hallmark Channel Set to Premiere Hanukkah Movies for First Time

JNS.org - The Hallmark Channel will premiere its first two Hanukkah-themed movies next month in honor of the eight-day Jewish...

“When our old friend Randy Poster asked us to contribute to an album of Hanukkah songs he was putting together, we were kind of stumped,” Yo La Tengo said in a statement. “As non-practicing Jews (and non-Jews), truthfully the holiday has little meaning for us, but we were open to inspiration. We thought maybe another friend, Sam Elwitt, could crack the code, and we think he did a fantastic job with his composition ‘Eight Candles.’ ”

The album is available for preorder.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.