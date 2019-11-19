Tuesday, November 19th | 21 Heshvan 5780

November 19, 2019 11:26 am
Conservative Group Cuts Ties With Michelle Malkin Over Support for Holocaust Denier

avatar by JNS.org

Michelle Malkin speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

JNS.org – The conservative Young America’s Foundation has cut ties with right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin over her support for antisemite and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

“Michelle Malkin in no longer part of YAF’s campus lecture program,” a YAF spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Since last month, Fuentes and his followers, who call themselves “groypers”—a reference to the cartoon toad that is similar to the alt-right Pepe the Frog—have interrupted conservative events on college campuses, including ones hosted by YAF and pro-Trump group Turning Point USA. The hecklers usually ask speakers about US support for Israel and immigration as a way to push their antisemitic agenda into mainstream conservatism.

Malkin has praised Fuentes as “one of the New Right leaders.”

Fuentes has a history of both antisemitic remarks and social- media posts.

On Sunday, YAF released a statement, apparently targeting Fuentes and his group.

“YAF gives a platform to a broad range of speakers with a range of views within the mainstream of conservative thought. Immigration is a vital issue that deserves robust debate,” said the organization. “But there is no room in mainstream conservatism or at YAF for [H]olocaust deniers, white nationalists, street brawlers or racists.”

In response, Malkin tweeted, “The Keepers of the Gate have spoken. #AmericaFirst is not ‘mainstream.’ My defense of unjustly prosecuted Proud Boys, patriotic young nationalists/groypers & demographic truth-tellers must not be tolerated. SPLC [Southern Poverty Law Center] is cheering.”

“America First” is a motto echoed by US President Donald Trump. The Proud Boys is a neo-fascist and violent group founded by anti-Semite Gavin McInnes. The SPLC has been accused of bias against conservatives.

