Conservative Group Cuts Ties With Michelle Malkin Over Support for Holocaust Denier

JNS.org – The conservative Young America’s Foundation has cut ties with right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin over her support for antisemite and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

“Michelle Malkin in no longer part of YAF’s campus lecture program,” a YAF spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Since last month, Fuentes and his followers, who call themselves “groypers”—a reference to the cartoon toad that is similar to the alt-right Pepe the Frog—have interrupted conservative events on college campuses, including ones hosted by YAF and pro-Trump group Turning Point USA. The hecklers usually ask speakers about US support for Israel and immigration as a way to push their antisemitic agenda into mainstream conservatism.

Malkin has praised Fuentes as “one of the New Right leaders.”

Fuentes has a history of both antisemitic remarks and social- media posts.

On Sunday, YAF released a statement, apparently targeting Fuentes and his group.

“YAF gives a platform to a broad range of speakers with a range of views within the mainstream of conservative thought. Immigration is a vital issue that deserves robust debate,” said the organization. “But there is no room in mainstream conservatism or at YAF for [H]olocaust deniers, white nationalists, street brawlers or racists.”

In response, Malkin tweeted, “The Keepers of the Gate have spoken. #AmericaFirst is not ‘mainstream.’ My defense of unjustly prosecuted Proud Boys, patriotic young nationalists/groypers & demographic truth-tellers must not be tolerated. SPLC [Southern Poverty Law Center] is cheering.”

“America First” is a motto echoed by US President Donald Trump. The Proud Boys is a neo-fascist and violent group founded by anti-Semite Gavin McInnes. The SPLC has been accused of bias against conservatives.