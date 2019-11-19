EPA Administrator Visits Israel to Discuss Clean-Up Projects, Water Scarcity

JNS.org – US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler is in Israel this week visiting with officials to further the agency’s relationship with the Jewish state.

On Monday, he visited the Apollonia National Park with members of Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection (MoEP). The park overlooks the Nof Yam remediation site, home to multiple former military installations that are now being remediated to clean up contamination and convert them into residential properties.

EPA officials have been working with Israel’s MoEP in providing the latest best practices and technologies to assist in reusing the Nof Yam site, according to the agency in a statement.

Wheeler also met with USAmbassador to Israel David Friedman at the Jerusalem embassy for a briefing on the US relationship with Israel, and with Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection Ze’ev Elkin. The two discussed furthering the EPA’s Memorandum of Understanding with Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, as well as focused on current collaborative projects and future bilateral activities.