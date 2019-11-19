Tuesday, November 19th | 21 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Extremists Hate the United States — and Not Just Because of Israel

Finding the ‘Why’ of Life Will Ease Your Suffering

76-Year-Old Berlin Pensioner Beaten Up in Broad Daylight by Antisemitic Assailant

Has the Iranian Empire Overreached?

Trump Administration Shift on Settlements Draws Mixed Responses From Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups in US

Truth Is Not Selective: Poland vs. Netflix

Lebanon: On the Verge of Collapse

How the US Can Win Its ‘Maximum Pressure’ War Against Iran

Tel Aviv’s Free Shabbat Public Transport Service to Start Friday

2020 Democratic Candidates Say Jewish Settlements ‘Illegal,’ Slam US Reconsideration of Policy

November 19, 2019 11:58 am
0

EPA Administrator Visits Israel to Discuss Clean-Up Projects, Water Scarcity

avatar by JNS.org

US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler is in Israel this week visiting with officials to further the agency’s relationship with the Jewish state.

On Monday, he visited the Apollonia National Park with members of Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection (MoEP). The park overlooks the Nof Yam remediation site, home to multiple former military installations that are now being remediated to clean up contamination and convert them into residential properties.

EPA officials have been working with Israel’s MoEP in providing the latest best practices and technologies to assist in reusing the Nof Yam site, according to the agency in a statement.

Wheeler also met with USAmbassador to Israel David Friedman at the Jerusalem embassy for a briefing on the US relationship with Israel, and with Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection Ze’ev Elkin. The two discussed furthering the EPA’s Memorandum of Understanding with Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, as well as focused on current collaborative projects and future bilateral activities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.