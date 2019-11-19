Tuesday, November 19th | 21 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Sails Through Strait of Hormuz

Palestinian Extremists Hate the United States — and Not Just Because of Israel

Finding the ‘Why’ of Life Will Ease Your Suffering

Egyptian Actor Responds to Backlash for Starring With Israeli Actress Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

76-Year-Old Berlin Pensioner Beaten Up in Broad Daylight by Antisemitic Assailant

Has the Iranian Empire Overreached?

Trump Administration Shift on Settlements Draws Mixed Responses From Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups in US

Truth Is Not Selective: Poland vs. Netflix

Lebanon: On the Verge of Collapse

How the US Can Win Its ‘Maximum Pressure’ War Against Iran

November 19, 2019 11:31 am
0

Graduate Union at University of Toronto Regrets Kosher Food is ‘Pro-Israel’ Comment

avatar by JNS.org

University College, University of Toronto. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The University of Toronto graduate student union has apologized after an official said, in response to a Jewish student, that making kosher food accessible on campus would be “pro-Israel” and therefore problematic.

“The External Commissioner did not intend to do harm in using this language, but recognizes that this is not an excuse for the harm that the wording of this response caused to the individual receiving it as well as to Jewish students at U of T,” added the apology.

The statement mentioned that no decision has been made whether to proceed with a motion to make kosher food available on campus.

The graduate student union said it has reached out to Hillel and the student who received the response “to request a meeting to discuss how to remedy harm and how to mitigate future harm towards Jewish students on campus.”

Related coverage

November 19, 2019 3:54 pm
0

76-Year-Old Berlin Pensioner Beaten Up in Broad Daylight by Antisemitic Assailant

An elderly man has been viciously beaten up in broad daylight on a Berlin street by a youth who showered...

U of T Hillel acknowledged the apology and appreciated that the motion will be considered, but said the statement “does not address the anti-Semitic nature of their original response. This is the core issue that must be discussed.”

The graduate student union voted in 2012 to support the anti-Israel BDS movement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.