How the US Can Win Its ‘Maximum Pressure’ War Against Iran

On November 3, one of the Iranian government’s media outlets, PressTV, published excerpts of an interview with a senior military commander, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, that contain direct threats to America, its allies, and its interests around the world: Asked about Iran’s reaction in case of an aggression by the United States and its allies, Shekarchi said, “Any place and any territorial point sheltering the interests of the United States and its allies would be threatened [in case of aggression against Iran] and the Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it is capable of doing this.” “Even if a country is not directly involved in a possible war [against Iran], but its territory is used by the enemy, we would consider that country hostile territory and treat it like an aggressor,” the top Iranian military official noted. The key question now is: Who will win this “maximum pressure” race?

Each side possesses numerous advantages and disadvantages. For example: The US has focused on stepping up economic pressure on Iran through sanctions and restrictions on Iran’s use of dollars throughout the world’s banking systems. Our strong capabilities in cyber-technology can be directed to Iran’s military and civilian infrastructure. We possess overwhelming military power, but President Trump has publicly reiterated his distaste for physical war, particularly when it leads to “endless” confrontations, from which it has been hard for us to disengage. (See my recent editorial on this subject, here.) The Iranian people, many of whom oppose the theocratic totalitarians who rule over them, and seek peaceful relations with the world, are risking their lives to rise up in protest — and, with help from the US government and private bloggers, their voices are being heard, to such an extent that Iran’s rulers shut down all social media portals.

But, though at a seemingly vast disadvantage, Iran possesses certain advantages, too: Iran is a dictatorship, and can make rapid decisions. Iran’s leaders are ruthless in their stated intent to take over the world, starting by destroying the US (which they call “the Great Satan”) and Israel (“the Little Satan”). Nothing will stop them, until they are stopped, or go bankrupt. Iran has spent the past 20 years invading the Middle East, and expanding its influence in Europe, Africa, and Latin America.