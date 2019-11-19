Tuesday, November 19th | 21 Heshvan 5780

November 19, 2019 7:16 am
Israel Intercepts Volley of Rockets Fired From Syria Over Golan Heights

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An old military vehicle positioned on the Israeli side of the border with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, Feb. 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israel‘s military said its missile defense systems shot down four rockets fired from Syria toward Israel early on Tuesday.

Minutes earlier, sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in the area of the Golan Heights.

“Four launches were identified from Syria towards Israeli territory which were intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems,” the army said. “No hits on Israeli communities were identified.”

