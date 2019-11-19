Jewish Actress Zoey Deutch Reflects on Her Bat Mitzvah Party and ‘Nightmare From Hell’ Dress

Actress Zoey Deutch’s bat mitzvah celebration resulted in her never wanting to have a big party for any other milestone in her life, she said recently on the podcast “What I Wore When.”

Deutch, 25, who stars in the Netflix series “The Politician,” had her bat mitzvah ceremony at Temple Israel in Hollywood, California, and the party at her parents’ house.

“I have no interest in having a wedding, I have no interest in having a big birthday party ever again,” she said on the podcast. “The bat mitzvah quelled any sort of desire for a big ass function.”

The actress also talked about her preparation for her bat mitzvah, saying she convinced her mother to let her wax her eyebrows for the first time ever, which resulted in her getting a rash that went down to her neck. She then had to wear a “thick, thick caked on layer of makeup” for her party to cover the rash.

“I looked like a wax figure,” she said. “And the dress I chose was not a good dress. It was a silver, strapless BCBG nightmare from hell…and then I wore heels that I couldn’t walk in. I was basically trying to play the part of an adult. I was trying my best to become a woman and I failed miserably.”

She added, “I was just trying to look like an adult, so I didn’t feel like myself. I didn’t feel good.”

Deutsch also talked about the “very embarrassing” dance she did for her grand entrance into her party as well as her Torah portion and her bat mitzvah speech, which was about not believing in heaven or hell, and not knowing if she believed in God.

Listen to Deutsch’s full interview with “What I Wore When” below: