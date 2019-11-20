Wednesday, November 20th | 22 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blind Hate Against Israel Displayed at Palestinian Times Square Rally

At Oberlin and Elsewhere, Anti-Zionism Is Not a Valid Viewpoint

Senior US Diplomat Says He Followed Trump’s ‘Orders’ on Pressuring Ukraine

Another Israeli Election Looms as Deadline to Form Government Nears With No Accord Reached

UK Conservative Party Candidate Suspended Over Defamatory Comments

Israeli UN Envoy Blames Europe for Lack of Peace Talks With Palestinians

Orthodox Jewish Man Walking to Synagogue Brutally Stabbed in New York Town

Baku Summit Illuminates Problematic Global Sentiments, Despite Azerbaijan’s History of Strong Relations With Israel

Jewish Leaders Applaud Azerbaijani Multiculturalism at World Religious Leaders Summit

Washington Holding $100 Million in Military Aid to Lebanon, Says Top State Dept. Official

November 20, 2019 11:25 am
0

Georgia Church Vandalized With Antisemitic Graffiti Plans to Keep It a While

avatar by JNS.org

Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta in Georgia. Photo: Screenshot via Google Maps.

JNS.org – A Georgia church was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta, Ga., said the vandalism—consisting of a line striking a Star of David inside a circle on a window with the words “God will NOT BE Mocked” written on the walls next to it—will be intentionally left up for a week to prompt a dialogue about compassion and acceptance, reported local CBS affiliate WRDW.

“It’s important for the people of our community to know that this exists, to take a stand,” said the church’s president, Andy Reese.

Georgia is one of four US states without a hate-crime law.

Related coverage

November 20, 2019 12:24 pm
0

Senior US Diplomat Says He Followed Trump’s ‘Orders’ on Pressuring Ukraine

A senior US diplomat told lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure...

“By not having that, we are tacitly saying that hate crimes are not particularly serious,” said Reese.

Still, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the graffiti.

US Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) condemned the vandalism, stating that he believes “there is no place for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind in our community.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.