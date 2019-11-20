Wednesday, November 20th | 22 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Palestinian Authority’s Corruption Dooms Chances for Peace

Right-Wing Holocaust Denial — in America

US Recognizes Settlement Truth

Israel’s Political Deadlock Deepens, as Centrist Gantz Fails to Form Government

Political Advocacy Journalism Distorts Coverage of US Policy on Settlements

Trump Shift on Israeli Settlements Fulfills Wish List of Evangelical Base

Blind Hate Against Israel Displayed at Palestinian Times Square Rally

At Oberlin and Elsewhere, Anti-Zionism Is Not a Valid Viewpoint

Senior US Diplomat Says He Followed Trump’s ‘Orders’ on Pressuring Ukraine

Another Israeli Election Looms as Deadline to Form Government Nears With No Accord Reached

November 20, 2019 11:54 am
0

Israeli UN Envoy Blames Europe for Lack of Peace Talks With Palestinians

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. Photo: UN Photo / Loey Felipe.

Europe is to blame for the lack of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, the Jewish state’s UN envoy asserted on Monday.

Ambassador Danny Danon was responding to criticism levied by European diplomats against the Trump administration’s declaration earlier this week that Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank did not violate international law.

“When the international community tries to force its solution, it achieves the opposite effect,” Danon said. “When Palestinians see that their battles are being fought for them, why would they agree to come to the negotiating table where they would have to compromise?”

“The automatic support of some European countries for the Palestinians has resulted in a propaganda campaign that starts in New York and ends in Ramallah,” he added. “If you want to truly help, you must change your approach because your criticism is preventing direct negotiations.”

Related coverage

November 20, 2019 3:16 pm
0

Israel’s Political Deadlock Deepens, as Centrist Gantz Fails to Form Government

Israel moved closer toward holding its third election in less than a year on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main...

According to Danon, “there are two real obstacles to peace that must be prevented if we are ever to reach an agreement.”

“The first is the Palestinian Authority’s incitement against Israel and the Jewish people,” he explained. “When an entire generation is taught in school that the State of Israel has no right to exist; when children are taught to idolize ‘martyrs’ whose so-called heroic acts are killing innocent people; when teachers demonize Jews — we are faced with a real obstacle to peace. The second real obstacle to peace is your attempt to determine the outcome of the negotiations before they have even started. The international community uses questionable legal tools trying to solve a political conflict.”

Danon also praised the Trump administration’s policy shift on settlements, saying, “This policy rights a historical wrong. Judea and Samaria are inseparable parts of the Jewish people’s homeland. This is not a recent development or claim, but a historical truth that will never again be denied.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.