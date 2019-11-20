Israeli UN Envoy Blames Europe for Lack of Peace Talks With Palestinians

Europe is to blame for the lack of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, the Jewish state’s UN envoy asserted on Monday.

Ambassador Danny Danon was responding to criticism levied by European diplomats against the Trump administration’s declaration earlier this week that Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank did not violate international law.

“When the international community tries to force its solution, it achieves the opposite effect,” Danon said. “When Palestinians see that their battles are being fought for them, why would they agree to come to the negotiating table where they would have to compromise?”

“The automatic support of some European countries for the Palestinians has resulted in a propaganda campaign that starts in New York and ends in Ramallah,” he added. “If you want to truly help, you must change your approach because your criticism is preventing direct negotiations.”

According to Danon, “there are two real obstacles to peace that must be prevented if we are ever to reach an agreement.”

“The first is the Palestinian Authority’s incitement against Israel and the Jewish people,” he explained. “When an entire generation is taught in school that the State of Israel has no right to exist; when children are taught to idolize ‘martyrs’ whose so-called heroic acts are killing innocent people; when teachers demonize Jews — we are faced with a real obstacle to peace. The second real obstacle to peace is your attempt to determine the outcome of the negotiations before they have even started. The international community uses questionable legal tools trying to solve a political conflict.”

Danon also praised the Trump administration’s policy shift on settlements, saying, “This policy rights a historical wrong. Judea and Samaria are inseparable parts of the Jewish people’s homeland. This is not a recent development or claim, but a historical truth that will never again be denied.”