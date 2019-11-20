Wednesday, November 20th | 22 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senior US Diplomat Says He Followed Trump’s ‘Orders’ on Pressuring Ukraine

Another Israeli Election Looms as Deadline to Form Government Nears With No Accord Reached

UK Conservative Party Candidate Suspended Over Defamatory Comments

Israeli UN Envoy Blames Europe for Lack of Peace Talks With Palestinians

Orthodox Jewish Man Walking to Synagogue Brutally Stabbed in New York Town

Baku Summit Illuminates Problematic Global Sentiments, Despite Azerbaijan’s History of Strong Relations With Israel

Jewish Leaders Applaud Azerbaijani Multiculturalism at World Religious Leaders Summit

Washington Holding $100 Million in Military Aid to Lebanon, Says Top State Dept. Official

Georgia Church Vandalized With Antisemitic Graffiti Plans to Keep It a While

Members of Congress Send Bipartisan Letter to UN, Urging It to Confront Hezbollah

November 20, 2019 9:36 am
0

Russia Says Turkey Told Moscow No New Syria Operation Planned: TASS

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during a session of the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Jan. 30, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Ankara had assured Moscow that it did not plan to launch a new military operation in Syria despite earlier comments, the TASS news agency reported.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu agency on Monday cited Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists.

Lavrov also said that the withdrawal of Kurdish militants in northern Syria was almost complete, RIA reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.