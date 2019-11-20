Wednesday, November 20th | 22 Heshvan 5780

Washington Holding $100 Million in Military Aid to Lebanon, Says Top State Dept. Official

November 20, 2019 11:29 am
Washington Holding $100 Million in Military Aid to Lebanon, Says Top State Dept. Official

Lebanese protesters in Beirut on Oct. 19, 2019. Photo: Shahen Araboghlian via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The White House is holding up more than $100 million in security aid to Lebanon, a senior US State Department official said, according to an AFP report on Tuesday.

US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale mentioned the Lebanese aid during questioning in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, according to the report.

According to the AFP, in his closed-door deposition on Nov. 6, Hale said, “There was information that came to me starting in late June that a hold had been placed on both Ukraine assistance and Lebanon military assistance without any explanation. It’s still not been released.”

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s parliament postponed a session for a second time on Tuesday due to the ongoing protests in the country, according to the AFP. The parliament was set to discuss laws critics say would allow corrupt politicians to escape justice.

“Revolution, revolution,” chanted the protesters, while waving Lebanese flags. “This parliament is ours,” one woman shouted according to the report.

