Thursday, November 21st | 23 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Jewish Groups Denounce Country’s ‘Betrayal’ of Israel at UN

Can Jews Practice Yoga? Yes!

The US Gets It Right on Settlements

The PFLP: Abbas’ Dirty Terrorist Secret

Proud Palestinian Jew-Hatred on the Record at the UN

Washington and Ankara: Sweet Words, But Differences Remain

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Indicted on Corruption Charges, Including Bribery

Vassar President Criticizes Antisemitic Protests Against Israeli Speaker

IT Management Company BigPanda Raises $50 Million

With Gantz Having Failed to Secure a Coalition, What’s Next for Israel?

November 21, 2019 10:45 am
0

Dutch Parliament Approves Action Against EU Ruling on Israeli Product Labels

avatar by JNS.org

The Dutch parliament building. Photo: Michiel Jelijs/Flickr.

JNS.org – The Dutch parliament passed a motion on Tuesday objecting to last week’s ruling by the European Court of Justice requiring products coming from the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights not to be labeled “made in Israel.”

The motion, which deemed the ruling as unfair and discriminatory towards Israel, passed by a tally of 82-68.

The vote was largely symbolic, as it doesn’t require the government to act.

In the ruling, the ECJ said, “Israel is present in the territories concerned as an occupying power and not as a sovereign entity.”

Related coverage

November 21, 2019 1:02 pm
0

Canadian Jewish Groups Denounce Country’s ‘Betrayal’ of Israel at UN

Top Jewish groups in Canada have expressed disappointment after the country voted in favor of an anti-Israel UN General Assembly...

The decision stemmed from a case brought by brought by Israeli wine producer and exporter Psagot Winery Ltd., along with the Lawfare Project.

The Lawfare Project said the decision by the European Union high court not only “supports derogatory French-labeling requirements imposed on Israeli products, but it also mandates similar requirements throughout the EU.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.