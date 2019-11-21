Ex-Israeli Ambassador to US Outlines Potential War With Iranian Proxies, Calls Region a ‘Powder Keg’

In a radio interview on Thursday, ex-Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren outlined what a future war with between the Jewish state and Iranian terror proxies could look like.

Asked by host Hugh Hewitt about the recent targeting of Iranian targets in Syria by the Israeli military, Oren posited a scenario in which “Israel strikes at one of the Iranian headquarters that the regime in Tehran is establishing around the Middle East to coordinate the strike against us…and then Iran, which is no longer fully deterred by the United States, strikes back.”

“We counterstrike, which is what we did the other night, and now we are waiting for the Iranian response to this,” he continued. “This can begin to snowball, Hugh, and become a regional conflict, which could be potentially bigger than anything we’ve known since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.”

Oren also noted that an Iranian attack on an Israeli civilian target would force the IDF to respond “on a much more massive scale” and cause a snowball effect, potentially drawing in Russia, the US, Syria and Iraq.

“It really is a powder keg,” Oren said.

One proxy of the Tehran regime, Lebanon-based Hezbollah, possesses 130,000 rockets, according to Oren, so the IDF would have to “go village to village, house to house.”

“That’s going to be a cost,” he said. “It’s going to be a cost in terms of our men. It’s going to be a cost in terms of civilian casualties, and we’ll be condemned for that. So we’re talking about a very large, very complex, bloody and disruptive war.”