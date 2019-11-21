Thursday, November 21st | 23 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Blue Flag International Air-Force Drill Was ‘Most Advanced’ to Date

Friend of Anne Frank’s Opens Up About German Official Who Saved Her Family

Dutch Parliament Approves Action Against EU Ruling on Israeli Product Labels

Jewish Tombstones Used as Cobblestones to Be Returned to Old Jewish Cemetery

House Amendment Passes to Boost Security at Synagogues, Other Houses of Worship

Halkbank Seeks to Challenge US Jurisdiction Before Entering Plea to Charges

London Stock Exchange Group to Hold 4th Annual Capital Markets Conference in Tel Aviv-Israel

Turkey Says Talking With Russia Over Kurdish YPG in Northeast Syria

Democratic 2020 Candidates Unite on Impeachment but Differ on Policy in Polite Debate

At Least Four Killed and 48 Wounded in Baghdad Protests: Security Sources

November 21, 2019 9:54 am
0

Halkbank Seeks to Challenge US Jurisdiction Before Entering Plea to Charges

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A customer (C) uses an automated teller machine at a branch of Halkbank in Istanbul, Aug. 15, 2014. Photo: Reuters / Osman Orsal / File.

Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank , which US prosecutors have criminally charged with helping Iran evade sanctions, said it should be able to challenge whether US courts can hear the case at all before it entered a formal plea, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday.

The bank also rejected prosecutors’ claim that it was a “fugitive” for refusing to appear in federal court in Manhattan to enter a plea, and said that appearing there might be construed as accepting the court’s jurisdiction.

“As a corporation, Halkbank cannot be a ‘fugitive’ since it has no physical body to present,” the bank said.

Halkbank also said it will ask US District Judge Richard Berman, who has overseen related litigation, to remove himself from the case.

Related coverage

November 21, 2019 9:36 am
0

Turkey Says Talking With Russia Over Kurdish YPG in Northeast Syria

Turkey is discussing with Russia how to address the continued presence of Kurdish YPG militants in areas covered by an...

A spokesman for US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan, who is not related to the judge, declined to comment.

The US Department of Justice brought the criminal case on Oct. 16, in what the bank called an escalation of Washington’s sanctions on Ankara for Turkey’s military incursion in Syria. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the case an “unlawful, ugly” step.

It is unclear why Halkbank is seeking the judge’s recusal.

Judge Berman previously presided over a criminal case against Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab and Halkbank director Mehmet Hakan Atilla. Zarrab had moved for Berman’s recusal on the grounds that he criticized Turkey’s government while attending a 2014 symposium in Istanbul.

Zarrab pleaded guilty before testifying against Atilla, who was convicted and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Atilla returned to Turkey this year after leaving prison, and was named general manager of the Istanbul stock exchange. US prosecutors have said that Zarrab, Atilla, Halkbank and other Turkish officials schemed between 2012 and 2016 to help Iran spend revenue from oil and gas sales abroad using sham food and gold transactions, in violation of US sanctions. Erdogan condemned the case at the time as a political attack on his government.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.