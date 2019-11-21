In Fifth Democratic Debate, Sanders Says Palestinians Should be Treated With ‘Respect, Dignity’

JNS.org – In the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday night in Atlanta, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) remarked that Palestinians should be treated with “respect and dignity.”

“It is no longer good enough for us simply to be pro-Israel. I am pro-Israel. But we must treat the Palestinian people as well with the respect and dignity that they deserve,” he said, earning applause from the crowd.

“What is going on in Gaza right now. The youth unemployment, is 70 or 80 percent, is unsustainable,” he continued. “So we need to be rethinking who our allies are around the world.”

J Street, whose conference last month was attended by Sanders, who said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been heading a “racist” government, applauded the senator’s comments.

“Thank you @BernieSanders for voicing your support for Israel AND Palestinian rights on the debate stage tonight,” tweeted the organization.