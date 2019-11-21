Proud Palestinian Jew-Hatred on the Record at the UN

In 1968, the Palestinians were not shy about their antisemitism — and it is all recorded in the archive of the United Nations itself.

From Agenda item 33, Report of the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), UN General Assembly, Thursday, 5 December 1968, at 3.30 p.m [emphasis added]:

4, The Palestine Arab delegation was grateful to the Commissioner-General for bringing to the attention of the General Assembly, in paragraph 15 of his report, the plight of the Arab refugees in the Gaza Strip. Twice in twelve years, the people of the Gaza Strip had become victims of the Jew-Khazar war crimes and persecutions. In 1956-57, during and after the war by the British, the French and the Jews against the United Arab Republic, the Jews had shot more than 3,000 young men and buried them in mass graves. In 1967, over 2,000 others had been murdered in cold blood by the Jews in the Gaza Strip and countless others had been imprisoned. As the Jews controlled the Press, radio and television in all the Western countries and suppressed any news concerning the war crimes committed against the Arabs in the occupied areas, the only hope of the Palestine Arab delegation was that the Secretary-General would focus world attention on the Jewish war crimes which were even worse than those committed by the Nazis in occupied Europe.

This was obviously before the rule that you must always say “Zionists,” not “Jews.”

There were six pages of this type of pure hate. One more example:

13. The world Jewish leaders had unleashed a propaganda campaign on an unprecedented scale to endeavour to justify their monstrous crimes. Having achieved their object and proclaimed a Jewish State, they were asking the world to forget the past and the fact that there was a Palestine or a people of Palestine. The Jews contended that international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the United Nations Declaration or. the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples had no application to the Palestine problem because the “chosen people” had been repatriated to the land of its forefathers as the fulfilment of Jehovah’s promise. The occupation of Palestine and other parts of the Middle East by the Jews was the most dastardly colonial crime of all time.

Towards the end, the Palestinian representative discussed what he felt would be a fair solution to the issue — to expel all Jews from Israel that came after the 1880s or so, and replace them with Palestinian Arabs (no one yet called them “Palestinians” in 1968).

The Palestine Arab delegation submitted the following ten-point programme of its own for a just and peaceful settlement of the Middle East problem:

(1) The Security Council must decide that, in accordance with the Charter and the principles of international law, it could not recognize the fruits of war and conquest and, therefore, the proclamation of a “Jewish State” in Palestine was null and void ab initio.

(2) The Security Council, must recommend to the General Assembly, in accordance with article 6 of the Charter, that “Israel” should be expelled from the United Nations on the grounds that its admission had been illegal, since it had never been a State in either fact or law, had never satisfied the basic requirements of United Nations membership and had persistently violated the principles of the Charter.

(3) The Security Council must take measures, under chapter VII of the Charter, to disarm the Jewish colonial illegal regime in occupied Palestine.

(4) The Security Council must declare an embargo on shipments of arms and munitions to that regime.

(5) It must call on all United Nations Member States to sever diplomatic relations with that regime,

(6) It must call on the Governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and other Member States to prohibit the direct or indirect transfer of funds to that regime.

(7) The General Assembly must establish a United Nations commission to facilitate the repatriation of Palestine Jewish immigrants to their homelands or to any other country that would accept them.

(8) The General Assembly must establish a United Nations commission to facilitate the return of Palestinians to their homes and to assist them in regaining possession of their property.

(9) The General Assembly must establish a United Nations commission to supervise the reconstruction of Palestine either as an independent State or in federation with Jordan, and to supervise the creation of a democratic government elected by the indigenous Moslem, Christian and Jewish people.

(10) The United Nations must guarantee freedom for all religions and free access to the Holy Places in Palestine to Christians, Moslems and Jews throughout the world.

Do you think the end goals and hatred of Jews by Palestinian leaders has changed in the past 50 years? Or have they just learned to speak a bit more diplomatically?

No UN representative at that session called out the Palestinian delegation for obvious antisemitism.

By the way, there are plenty of UN sessions since 1947 where Arabs try to portray all Jews as Khazars.