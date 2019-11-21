Top US Jewish Group Urges World to Back Iranian People in Protests Against ‘Vicious’ Tehran Regime

A top US Jewish group has called on the international community to back the Iranian people amid the unrest that has shaken the Islamic Republic in recent days.

“We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people as they protest the repressive regime that has controlled the country since 1979,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said on Wednesday. “The widespread and ongoing protests are not limited to any class or region of the country and send a clear message: Iranians have had enough.”

“The people of Iran, a proud nation with a rich heritage, do not share the desire for regional hegemony that is relentlessly pursued by the ayatollahs, and they do not want to continue living in a pariah state that seeks nuclear weapons at all costs,” Stark and Hoenlein continued. “They do not echo the calls for death to Israel and death to America; what these protesters are shouting is death to the dictator, death to Khamenei, and death to Rouhani.”

“In a vicious crackdown against these unprecedented protests in over 100 cities, the extremist regime has slaughtered more than 300 of its citizens and blocked internet access,” the CoP leaders noted. “The international community must stand with the Iranian people and forcefully condemn these brutal attempts to stifle dissent. The UN Security Council must act against these outrageous assaults.”