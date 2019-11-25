Play on Lithuanian WWII-Era Collaborators Sparks Controversy

Monday, November 25th | 27 Heshvan 5780

November 25, 2019 10:27 am
Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 13, 2011. Photo: David Holt via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Two years after Our People; Journey With an Enemy was taken off the shelves in Lithuania because of its allegations of collaboration between the local population and the Nazis during the Holocaust, it has once again become a source of controversy in the Baltic state.

The book has been adapted into a play, and was to debut this month despite the fear of protests.

A source close to the production told Israel Hayom that “the very announcement on this play caused heavy criticism … we have been pressured by many people to scrap the entire project because it might come off as defamatory against Lithuania.”

Ruta Vanagaite, the author of the book, told Israel Hayom: “Personally, I am not concerned, but you can feel the tension in the air. Locals have told me to expect widespread protests.”

