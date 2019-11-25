Monday, November 25th | 27 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Africa’s Top University Decisively Rejects Call to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions

‘My Faith Is What Drives Me To Do This,’ Says UK Muslim Woman Who Defended Jewish Family From Antisemite on London Underground

Turkey to Test Russian S-400 Systems Despite US Pressure: Media

US Navy Chief Fired Over Handling of SEAL Saga Involving Trump

Human Rights Watch Official, Described as ‘Active BDS Propagator,’ Leaves Israel After Expulsion Order

The Solitary Soldier Has Become a Major Factor in Today’s Battlefield, Says IAI VP

‘Woodstock Meets the Bible’ as Tens of Thousands Flock to Hebron for Chayei Sarah Pilgrimage

Israel’s Political Fallout From Netanyahu Indictment Highlights Entrenched Partisan Divide

Play on Lithuanian WWII-Era Collaborators Sparks Controversy

Led by High Tech, Israeli Exports to Hit Record of $114 Billion in 2019

November 25, 2019 10:44 am
0

The Solitary Soldier Has Become a Major Factor in Today’s Battlefield, Says IAI VP

avatar by Naomi Zoref / CTech

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians in Hebron in the West Bank, Sept. 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

CTech – Technological innovation means that battle scenarios change quickly and time constants are short, necessitating optimization, automation, big data, and robotics, according to Boaz Levy, general manager and executive vice president of the systems, missiles, and space group at Israeli defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI). IAI is currently in the midst of a transformation in order to better manage resources in the battlefield, Levy said Monday during Calcalist and Israel’s Bank Leumi’s Mind the Tech conference in Tel Aviv, adding that the traditional military power structure is changing to place a much bigger emphasis on the lone soldier.

“He is receiving a lot of information that he can manage and use, giving us new abilities on the battlefield of the future,” Levy said.

The first and foremost dilemma of the digital world is connectivity, Levy said. Technology is used to create information, analyse it, create infrastructure, and help make decisions in time frames humans can’t, he said. That means durability is especially important in the battlefield of the future, as reliance on advanced systems makes fighting forces more vulnerable to cyber attacks or technological problems, he said. Developers must predict future possible threats and plan how to take into account both operational needs and human and technological capabilities, he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.