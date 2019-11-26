Tuesday, November 26th | 28 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pompeo: US Will Keep Sanctioning Iranian Officials for Human Rights Abuses

Bank of Israel Governor Surprises Market by Keeping Interest Where it Is

Christian Zionist Group Dropped by Amazon, Claims It Is Being Targeted for Pro-Israel Views

Israeli Defense Firm Develops Cutting-Edge Cyber Defenses to Protect Critical Infrastructure

IRGC Commander to US, Allies: ‘If You Cross Our Red Lines, We Will Annihilate You’

100-Plus Democrats Sign Letter Criticizing New US Stance on Israeli Settlements

Jewish Member of UK Parliament ‘Bombarded’ With Death Threats as Election Approaches

Iran is Planning Attacks Against Israel, Warns Netanyahu

Mandelbit Says Netanyahu Can Remain Interim Premier While Under Indictment

Canadian Mail Gets a Little Brighter This Hanukkah

November 26, 2019 11:27 am
0

100-Plus Democrats Sign Letter Criticizing New US Stance on Israeli Settlements

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike participate in a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 28, 2019. Photo: State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha.

JNS.org – More than 100 Democrats signed a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to stop considering Israeli settlements a violation of international law.

The letter, which was authored by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and signed by 107 Democrats, expressed “strong disagreement” with the State Department’s new policy and urged Pompeo to “reverse this policy decision immediately.”

“In ignoring international law, this administration has undermined America’s moral standing and sent a dangerous message to those who do not share our values: human rights and international law, which have governed the international order and protected US troops and civilians since 1949, no longer apply,” the letter read.

Of the 23 Jewish Democrats in the House, only seven so far have signed on to the letter.

Related coverage

November 26, 2019 12:34 pm
0

Pompeo: US Will Keep Sanctioning Iranian Officials for Human Rights Abuses

The United States will keep sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on...

Last week, Pompeo announced a reversal of the 1978 State Department legal opinion, known as the Hansell Memorandum, that such neighborhoods are “inconsistent with international law.”

“Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not advanced the cause of peace,” said Pompeo. “The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict, and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.