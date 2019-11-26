Tuesday, November 26th | 28 Heshvan 5780

November 26, 2019 11:08 am
Canadian Mail Gets a Little Brighter This Hanukkah

avatar by JNS.org

A menorah. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Canadians hoping to add a little Hanukkah decor to their envelopes or gift packages this year are in luck, as Canada Post has issued a new holiday stamp to its roster this year.

The new stamp was created by Lionel Gadoury, principal and director of strategy and creative services at Context Creative in Toronto.

His illustration features a white menorah on a background shaded in blues and purples, and flickering yellow flames.

It is meant to explore “the relationship between light and dark,” Canada Post explained in a release. “Combining a stylized menorah with layered patterns and nuanced hues that range from bright yellow to deep purple, the intent is to evoke a sense of reflection and contemplation.”

This isn’t the first time that Canada Post has issued a Hanukkah-themed stamp.

They did so back in 2017 and, prior to that, had a limited number of Hanukkah stamps, created through the company’s “Picture Postage” custom stamp service. Those, however, were available only in select markets.

In addition to Hanukkah and Christmas stamps, which have been offered in Canada since 1964, Canada Post also offers stamps for the Muslim and Hindu holidays of Eid and Diwali, respectively.

“We are very much aware of the changing demographics in Canada, and our stamp program is continuously evolving to ensure that we reflect the cultural diversity of our country,” said a spokesperson.

As for postal customers in the United States, the US Postal Service continues to make Hanukkah-themed “Forever” stamps available.

Two designs are currently available for purchase, including a 2018 design featuring a silver menorah on a blue background and framed with green motifs that was issued in conjunction with Israel Post. The other design, from 2016, features lit menorah in front of a window set against a snowy winter backdrop.

