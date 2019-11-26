IRGC Commander to US, Allies: ‘If You Cross Our Red Lines, We Will Annihilate You’

JNS.org – The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, warned on Monday that the United States, Israel, Britain and Saudi Arabia would be destroyed “if they cross our red lines.”

“You have experienced our power in the battlefield and received a powerful slap across your face and could not respond; the world has come to observe some of these slaps, while it has not in some other cases. You should wait. If you cross our red lines, we will annihilate you,” said Salami, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported.

Referring to what he claimed was US support for the recent protests in Iran, he said, “We were monitoring. The US brought all its power onto the scene, including pressure, maximum psychological warfare and internal mercenary infantries.”

The Iranian general also asserted that a US aircraft carrier had entered the Persian Gulf following the riots, adding, “But I tell them [the United States] that it is too late. I also tell the Zionists [Israel] not to pin hope on the US. It comes too late, when you have already been annihilated.”