Tuesday, November 26th | 28 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pompeo: US Will Keep Sanctioning Iranian Officials for Human Rights Abuses

Bank of Israel Governor Surprises Market by Keeping Interest Where it Is

Christian Zionist Group Dropped by Amazon, Claims It Is Being Targeted for Pro-Israel Views

Israeli Defense Firm Develops Cutting-Edge Cyber Defenses to Protect Critical Infrastructure

IRGC Commander to US, Allies: ‘If You Cross Our Red Lines, We Will Annihilate You’

100-Plus Democrats Sign Letter Criticizing New US Stance on Israeli Settlements

Jewish Member of UK Parliament ‘Bombarded’ With Death Threats as Election Approaches

Iran is Planning Attacks Against Israel, Warns Netanyahu

Mandelbit Says Netanyahu Can Remain Interim Premier While Under Indictment

Canadian Mail Gets a Little Brighter This Hanukkah

November 26, 2019 11:32 am
0

IRGC Commander to US, Allies: ‘If You Cross Our Red Lines, We Will Annihilate You’

avatar by JNS.org

Hossein Salami, deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, speaks during Tehran’s Friday prayers, July 16, 2010. Photo: Reuters / Morteza Nikoubazl / File.

JNS.org – The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, warned on Monday that the United States, Israel, Britain and Saudi Arabia would be destroyed “if they cross our red lines.”

“You have experienced our power in the battlefield and received a powerful slap across your face and could not respond; the world has come to observe some of these slaps, while it has not in some other cases. You should wait. If you cross our red lines, we will annihilate you,” said Salami, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported.

Referring to what he claimed was US support for the recent protests in Iran, he said, “We were monitoring. The US brought all its power onto the scene, including pressure, maximum psychological warfare and internal mercenary infantries.”

The Iranian general also asserted that a US aircraft carrier had entered the Persian Gulf following the riots, adding, “But I tell them [the United States] that it is too late. I also tell the Zionists [Israel] not to pin hope on the US. It comes too late, when you have already been annihilated.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.