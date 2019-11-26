Tuesday, November 26th | 28 Heshvan 5780

Pompeo: US Will Keep Sanctioning Iranian Officials for Human Rights Abuses

November 26, 2019 12:34 pm
Pompeo: US Will Keep Sanctioning Iranian Officials for Human Rights Abuses

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the Siam Society in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / Pool.

The United States will keep sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, saying the United States had received nearly 20,000 messages from Iranians about such abuses.

“We have received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime’s abuses … and hope they will continue to be sent to us,” he told reporters. “We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses.”

