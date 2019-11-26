UN General Assembly Adopts Israeli Agricultural Development Resolution, Despite Abstention of Arab League States

The UN General Assembly adopted on Tuesday a resolution proposed by Israel meant to improve access in developing countries to agricultural technologies.

The resolution will help fulfill Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ goal of promoting sustainable development, the Israeli UN Mission said.

“It speaks to Israel’s strong capabilities in agriculture, irrigation and water management practices and youth job creation in agriculture, and is consistent with Israel’s longstanding cooperation with other countries, especially in Africa,” the Israeli UN Mission noted.

A total of 147 nations voted in favor of resolution, while Arab League member states abstained.

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon stated, “Israeli technologies have made the State of Israel a global power of knowledge and innovation that contributes to the global development effort. The countries that chose not to support us are the very ones that need to implement this resolution the most. Their decision to stick to their political biases only ends up harming their citizens, who are thirsty for the technology and advancement opportunities outlined in the resolution.”