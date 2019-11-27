Wednesday, November 27th | 29 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netanyahu Hints Security Cooperation With UK Could End if Corbyn Becomes PM

UK Jewish Children Assaulted on Bus in Third Antisemitic Outrage on London Public Transport in Single Week

El Al to Offer Direct Flights to Australia

Will the Synagogue Attack in Halle, Germany, Spur Pro-Jewish Sentiment?

UN Chief Calls on Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

Iraq Protesters Block Roads to Raise Pressure for Sweeping Reform

Poll: Likud Under Sa’ar Would Drop to 26 Seats, Compared to 33 Under Netanyahu

Two Rockets Launched From Gaza, Israel Hits Hamas Targets in Response

US House Judiciary Panel Invites Trump to Dec. 4 Impeachment Hearing

Congressmen Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Against Rockets Fired on Israel

November 27, 2019 10:04 am
0

Iran Foreign Minister Meets Senior Taliban Official in Tehran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks in Tehran with a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group’s founders, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Zarif expressed Iran’s willingness to support dialogue between all Afghan parties with the participation of the Afghan government, according to IRNA.

The Taliban have refused to talk to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, denouncing it as a US puppet.

Last week, the Taliban released American and Australian university professors held hostage for more than three years, completing a delayed prisoner swap and raising hopes for a revival of peace talks.

Related coverage

November 27, 2019 10:38 am
0

Iraq Protesters Block Roads to Raise Pressure for Sweeping Reform

Protesters blocked roads with burning tires in southern Iraq and clashed with police in Baghdad on Wednesday, aiming to use...

Iran also held talks with a delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban in September, a week after peace talks between the United States and the Islamist insurgents collapsed.

Iran said in December it had been meeting with Taliban representatives with the knowledge of the Afghan government, after reports of US-Taliban talks about a ceasefire and a possible withdrawal of foreign troops.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.