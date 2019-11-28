German Government Will ‘Ban’ Hezbollah Outright in Coming Week, Report Claims

One of Germany’s leading dailies reported on Thursday that the federal government will next week issue a complete ban on Hezbollah, the Shi’a terrorist group that serves as the Iranian regime’s proxy in Lebanon.

According to Der Spiegel, the decision had been coordinated by the Foreign, Interior and Justice Ministries in Berlin and would likely be formally announced at a conference in the coming days.

Following the ban, all activities of Hezbollah would be forbidden in the country, including the public display of the group’s flag — which has been flown at various pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the past.

In 2018, protesters attending the annual “Quds Day” rally in Berlin distributed antisemitic signs comparing Zionism with Nazism and calling for a boycott of Israel, along with Hezbollah flags.

Related coverage Pompeo to Promote Normalization of Ties With Israel During Morocco Visit JNS.org - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Morocco next week, where his plans include an effort...

Like most member states of the European Union, Germany has only recognized the organization’s “military wing” as a terrorist entity, withstanding Israeli and American pressure to blacklist the group in its entirety.

In Europe, only the Netherlands and the UK have proscribed Hezbollah without distinction between its “military” and “political” wings.