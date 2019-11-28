Japanese Conglomerate NTT Scouts for Israeli Technologies

Founded in 1985, NTT is the fourth-largest telecom in the world in terms of revenue and employs some 303,000 people, according to the company’s website.

According to Hiromichi, while NTT is primarily a telecommunications company, it is interested in startups and technologies in additional fields including cybersecurity, digital health and autonomous vehicles. Last year, the company’s investment arm NTT Docomo Ventures Inc. invested $3 million in Otonomo Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based startup that offers technology to monetize the data collected by cars.

NTT is also looking for specific technologies to incorporate into its existing infrastructure, as well as to invest in or even acquire startups, he said.

The company is also open to jointly collaborate on developing new technologies with Israeli companies, startups, and entrepreneurs, Hiromichi said.