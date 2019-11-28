Tiffany Haddish Talks About Bat Mitzvah Party, Why Her Friends Should Study Torah

JNS.org – Tiffany Haddish’s bat mitzvah celebration on Dec. 3—the same day her Netflix series “Black Mitzvah” will debut—is set to be a grand affair with lots of dancing and celebrity guests, she told the Hey Alma website.

The 39-year-old’s party will include a grand entrance, candle-lighting ceremony, montage and “lots and lots of dancing,” she said.

Her former colleagues, from when she worked as an MC at bar and bat mitzvahs, will celebrate with her, along with celebrities such as Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal and Sinbad.

Haddish’s Netflix special is also a celebration of her bat mitzvah. It opens with the comedian and actress being carried on stage in a chair by four men while she sings “Hava Nagila.”

Related coverage Leonard Cohen’s Son Releases Posthumous Album of Legendary Singer’s Unfinished Work The son of the late legendary Jewish singer Leonard Cohen released on Friday a posthumously-completed album of music left unfinished...

The “Girls Trip” star met her father, an Eritrean Jew, at the age of 27. She said she had already learned about the Torah while working the bar and bat mitzvah circuit, and after meeting her Jewish father decided to fully embrace her Jewish heritage.

“The main thing I hope that I take away from [my bat mitzvah] is that I inspire some of my friends to maybe study the Torah,” she said. “Inspire my friends to, you know, dig a little more into their background and their history, and build more community and create conversation.”

Haddish added, “I feel like more people should figure out who they really are. Find out your bloodline, what you are, study that and learn from that. I’ve learned so much; I’ve been studying the Torah, I’ve been learning Hebrew. I’m so excited about the opportunity to open other’s eyes to the Torah and to the Jewish religion.”