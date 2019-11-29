Palestinian Rioter Killed in Renewed Gaza Border Unrest

A Palestinian rioter was shot and killed near the Israel-Gaza Strip border fence on Friday, according to Palestinian officials.

The IDF said soldiers had been fending off Palestinians who were to damage the fence. The military also said the demonstrators threw a number of explosive devices.

One 16-year-old was killed and four other people were wounded by live fire, the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said.

An Israeli army spokesman stated soldiers had “identified a number of attempts to approach the fence as well as a number of attempts to sabotage it.”

“Troops responded with riot dispersal means and 0.22 caliber rounds,” the spokesman said. “A report regarding the death of a Palestinian is being looked into.”

Border unrest has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.