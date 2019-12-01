Sunday, December 1st | 3 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Opposition Leader Compares Supreme Leader to Toppled Shah

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Would Stop Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia for Use in Yemen

Islamic State Detainee Arrested on Her Return to Ireland From Turkey

Walmart Is Recruiting Cashiers in Jerusalem

Pompeo: Iran Should Know There is a Cost to Malign Activity ‘Wherever It Takes Place’

Legal Scholars Debate Whether Netanyahu Can Run for Prime Minister

In Ramallah Speech, Israeli Professor Accuses Israel of Robbery, Violence and Oppression

Relations With Israel at a ‘Dead End,’ Abbas Tells UN Rep

Lebanon Crisis Wreaks Havoc on Syria’s War-Torn Economy

Palestinian Rioter Killed in Renewed Gaza Border Unrest

December 1, 2019 9:26 am
0

In Ramallah Speech, Israeli Professor Accuses Israel of Robbery, Violence and Oppression

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers seen during a raid in the West Bank on March 17, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – “Robbery, violence and oppression have become the norm” in Israel, said Israeli professor Dr. Yaela Raanan on Thursday during a speech in Ramallah.

Raanan, who teachers in Sderot’s Sapir College, was one of the speakers who delivered remarks at the Palestinian Authority presidential headquarters in Ramallah in an event marking the United Nations’ “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”

The event was attended by hundreds of people, including Fatah Central Committee secretary-general Jibril Rajoub and former Meretz Party head Mossi Raz.

Speaking against the backdrop of a picture of former PLO head Yasser Arafat, Raanan also accused Israel of implementing a “cruel policy” in the Negev, and a “violent policy” towards residents of the Gaza Strip.

Related coverage

December 1, 2019 9:49 am
0

Walmart Is Recruiting Cashiers in Jerusalem

CTech - American retailer Walmart Inc. is recruiting cashiers, food handlers, pharmacists, and merchandise stockers in Jerusalem, according to various...

Raana further told the crowd that “Israel’s treatment of its Arab citizens is directly connected with the occupation,” and that “it is not by chance that the people who asked to be responsible for the home demolitions in the Negev live in settlements.”

“We will not stop until we reach our goal—until the occupation is over and until Israel stops controlling the Palestinian people,” Raanan concluded.

According to the pro-Israel watchdog organization Im Tirtzu, which first reported on the speech, Raanan has a long history of “slanderous anti-Israel activities,” including promoting boycotts on Israel.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg emphasized how anti-Israel Israeli professors play a leading role in promoting delegitimization of the Jewish state.

“While tremendous amounts of resources are invested in Israel and throughout the world to combat anti-Israel delegitimization, there are Israeli professors undermining these efforts by attacking Israel from within,” said Peleg.

“This is further evidence of how radical Israelis play a leading role in promoting delegitimization against Israel,” continued Peleg, “and universities must immediately work to root out this severe phenomenon.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.