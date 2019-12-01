Legal Scholars Debate Whether Netanyahu Can Run for Prime Minister

JNS.org – With little political movement and less than two weeks remaining for the Knesset to decide on a prime minister, Israel appears poised to head for an unprecedented third election within one year.

The biggest question hanging over it is whether Benjamin Netanyahu can even run for the position of prime minister, given the fact that he faces three indictments. Israeli law allows for someone to continue serving even while under indictment, and says that a prime minister must only step down if found guilty by a judge after a trial. Still, it’s unclear whether or not someone can run for prime minister while under indictment.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ruled that Netanyahu can remain as interim prime minister, but Mandelblit did not weigh in on the question of whether or not he can be chosen to form a government and become prime minister once a new election is declared.

Professor Yedidia Stern, vice president of the left-leaning Israel Democracy Institute, told JNS that “it is better for decisions regarding who the country’s leader will be to remain in the hands of the citizens and not the legal system.”

Therefore, he continued, if Netanyahu wins the next election, “I believe the president should not be held back from giving [him] the mandate to form the next government, even while under indictment.”

Stern said “the law does not address the specific question of someone running for prime minister while under indictment. Given that reality, it would be far-reaching judicial activism to establish that the president cannot give the mandate to form a government to someone who the citizens of the country vote for, assuming that they vote in high numbers of Netanyahu.”

Regardless, whether Mandelblit decides to allow Netanyahu to run or not, the decision will challenged by the disagreeing side, and the question will likely end up before the Supreme Court.