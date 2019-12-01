Sunday, December 1st | 3 Kislev 5780

Iranian Opposition Leader Compares Supreme Leader to Toppled Shah

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Would Stop Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia for Use in Yemen

Islamic State Detainee Arrested on Her Return to Ireland From Turkey

Walmart Is Recruiting Cashiers in Jerusalem

Pompeo: Iran Should Know There is a Cost to Malign Activity ‘Wherever It Takes Place’

Legal Scholars Debate Whether Netanyahu Can Run for Prime Minister

In Ramallah Speech, Israeli Professor Accuses Israel of Robbery, Violence and Oppression

Relations With Israel at a ‘Dead End,’ Abbas Tells UN Rep

Lebanon Crisis Wreaks Havoc on Syria’s War-Torn Economy

Palestinian Rioter Killed in Renewed Gaza Border Unrest

December 1, 2019 9:41 am
Pompeo: Iran Should Know There is a Cost to Malign Activity ‘Wherever It Takes Place’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking to the Iranian American community in California on July 22, 2018. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

JNS.org – “Hi, this is Mike,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said right at the start of my phone conversation with him. I was told he has always been down-to-earth with everyone, even as the CIA director or a congressman or a businessman, and the way he began our conversation demonstrated that.

Pompeo is a very strong supporter of Israel, and as is the case in many aspects of his work, his actions reflect his words.

Just minutes after he was sworn in at the State Department in April 2018, he departed on his first foreign trip, which included Israel. This was no coincidence.

He had been less than 49 hours on the job when he met Israeli officials, and the message was clear: the Trump administration’s second secretary of state is a very powerful and active official, and our small country is very much a priority.

