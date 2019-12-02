Israeli Defense Minister Approves New Jewish Neighborhood in Hebron

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday approved the planning of a new Jewish neighborhood in the city of Hebron.

The decision comes after years of legal battles between the city’s Jewish and Arab residents over the fate of a marketplace in the city that has been vacant for years, according to Israel National News.

The new neighborhood would create territorial continuity from the Cave of the Patriarchs to the Avraham Avinu neighborhood, doubling the number of Jewish residents in the city, according to the report.

The market buildings, which were owned by Jews prior to the 1929 Hebron Massacre, would be destroyed in order to make way for the new buildings, the report noted.

Related coverage Israel to Launch Campaign on CNN to Boost Image in Africa JNS.org - The Israeli government and CNN are planning to launch a campaign aimed at presenting the Jewish state to...