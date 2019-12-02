Japanese Interest in Israeli Tech Continues to Surge

Japanese investors funneled more than $1.2 billion into Israeli companies in 2017, the most recent year for which such data is available, according to Gilad Cohen, the head of the Asia and Pacific division at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cohen spoke to Calcalist on Tuesday.

While Chinese investments in Israeli companies in recent years have made local and international headlines—mostly due to US concerns over the warming relationship between ally Israel and trade rival China—Japanese investments have actually surpassed them in 2017, both Cohen and Hagai Shagrir, who heads the Asia and Pacific bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Calcalist. The two would not provide financial details to back their statements.

Tomoko Inoue, the CEO of Tokyo-based venture capital firm Omron Ventures Co. Ltd., told Calcalist Tuesday that she is in Tel Aviv to scout for local investments. Her firm has already invested in three Israeli companies, she said.