Tiffany Haddish Performs ‘Hava Nagila’ on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish performed an impromptu version of the popular Hebrew song “Hava Nagila” on Sunday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Haddish, 39, was on the talk show promoting her new Netflix comedy special “Black Mitzvah” being released on her birthday, Tuesday, which is also the day she is throwing a bat mitzvah celebration for herself. She discovered her Jewish roots at the age of 27 when she met her father, an Eritrean Jew.

After Fallon mentioned that Haddish’s Netflix special opens with her being carried on stage in a chair by four men while she sings “Hava Nagila,” he offered her a microphone and asked if she could sing the same tune on his show.

Haddish’s rendition of the song made the audience go wild and at the end she added that the Jewish melody was one of her favorite songs.

