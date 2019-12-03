Tuesday, December 3rd | 5 Kislev 5780

December 3, 2019 11:13 am
In Error, Walmart Advertises Recruiting Employees in Jerusalem

A Walmart store in Laredo, Texas. Photo: Jared C. Benedict .

JNS.org – Walmart apparently accidentally posted job listings that it is looking for cashiers, merchandise stockers, pharmacists and food handlers in Jerusalem.

The listings, however, were for the retail chain’s stores in the Illinois towns of Salem and Zion.

“We are working to clarify the discrepancy,” a spokesperson told Calcalist, which reported in March that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and a group of senior executives were in Israel to discuss the possibility of opening a location in the Jewish state.

Walmart has invested in Israeli startups and recently acquired Israeli startup Aspectiva Ltd.

In October, the retailer said it would invest reportedly $300 million in “interactive multimedia video creation and distribution firm Eko” to create “an original interactive content venture,” reported Calcalist.

That same month, the US company became an investor in Team8 LLC, a think-tank and company creation platform.

