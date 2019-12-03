Tuesday, December 3rd | 5 Kislev 5780

December 3, 2019 1:06 pm
Israel's UN Envoy Slams International Community for Adopting 'Palestinian Way,' Calls for UN Recognition of Jewish Refugees

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. Photo: UN Photo / Loey Felipe.

Israel’s UN envoy called out the international community on Tuesday for adopting a “one-sided approach” that perpetuated his country’s conflict with the Palestinians.

Speaking a plenary session marking the 72nd anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s 1947 passage of Resolution 181 (i.e. the “Partition Plan,” which recommended the division of British Mandatory Palestine into independent Jewish and Arab states), Ambassador Danny Danon said the world had over the past seven decades “gone from holding a pragmatic approach to fully embracing the Palestinian method and perspective.”

“This new approach — call it the ‘Palestinian way’ — stands in the way of ending the conflict as it encourages the Palestinians to refuse direct negotiations,” he added. “The international community should be able to criticize the Palestinians when they do something wrong, in the same way that it doesn’t hesitate to do so when it believes Israel has acted in error.”

Danon also drew attention to the plight of Jewish refugees from around the Middle East.

“There were an estimated 850,000 Jews who were forced out of Arab countries and Iran and became refugees in the 20th century,” he said. “These Jews were subject to brutal attacks and harassment and were forced to flee leaving everything behind: in Iraq, Egypt, Morocco, Iran, and many other countries. And still, we don’t hear the international community speak of them when they discuss the refugees of the conflict, perhaps because it doesn’t serve the Palestinian narrative.”

Israel, Danon revealed, planned to submit a resolution to the General Assembly formally recognizing the Jewish refugees from the Arab world and Iran.

“Israel took in these refugees and integrated them into our society,” he noted. “The international community on the other hand ignored them and built corrupt institutions that only serve so-called Palestinian refugees. In order to right the historical injustice that was done to the Jewish refugees of this conflict, I will propose a resolution to the Assembly that will acknowledge the wrong done to the ‘forgotten’ Jewish refugees and will make right the injustice that they suffered.”

