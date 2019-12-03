Tuesday, December 3rd | 5 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Life and Memory in Hebron

French Lawmakers Adopt Definition of Antisemitism That Includes Anti-Zionism

UK Jewish Groups Skeptical After Labour’s Corbyn Says ‘Sorry’ for ‘Everything That Has Happened’ Regarding Antisemitism

Bethlehem Set for a Happy Christmas: More Rooms, More Inns and Part of Its Manger Back

You Can’t Make Peace With Antisemites

Don’t Forget the Jewish Refugees From Arab and Muslim Lands

Professors Continue to Advocate for BDS on Campus

Israel on the Golan Heights Benefits the United States

Prison Radicalization Is a Recurring Global Threat

Suspect Arrested After Vandalization of Historic DC Synagogue

December 3, 2019 11:04 am
0

Trump Says Iran Is Killing Thousands for Protesting

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People walk near a burnt bank, after protests against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was killing thousands of people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice.

Disturbances in Iran began in mid-November over gasoline price hikes but quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of the top leaders of the country in the bloodiest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran is killing perhaps thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak, that it why they cut off the internet so people can’t see what is going on,” Trump said during a visit to London for a NATO Summit.

“Not just small numbers which are bad, big numbers which are really bad, and really big numbers … It is a terrible thing and the world has to be watching.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.