Two Men Indicted for Joining ISIS and Planning Israel Independence Day Attack

JNS.org – Two Palestinians were indicted on Sunday for attempting to join the Islamic State terrorist group and planning to carry out terrorist attacks during Israel’s 72nd Independence Day in April.

The suspects, Ahmad Ja’abis, 21, and Basel Abidat, 19, are from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, according to a report by i24 News.

The charges filed by the Jerusalem District prosecution allege that the pair planned to purchase weapons and carry out mass shootings in Jerusalem’s Safra Square or at the Sultan’s Pool site during Independence Day celebrations. Another plot being considered was to attack an Israeli military base in the Jordan Valley.

If they were unable to obtain firearms, the suspects’ alternate plan was to stab people on the street.

According to the indictment, the suspects studied ISIS military and religious information online, including instructions on how to build explosive devices and rockets, noted the report.

In addition, the suspects are accused of raising $580 and transferring it to ISIS.