Tuesday, December 3rd | 5 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Men Indicted for Joining ISIS and Planning Israel Independence Day Attack

Report: Hezbollah Uses Germany as Hub for Terror

Trump Administration Lifts Hold on Lebanon Security Aid

Israeli Company Seeks to Use Space Technology to Solve Pressing Pollution Problem on Earth

After Trump Call, Netanyahu Says Israel Has Chance to Realize ‘Historic Opportunities’

Top European Lawyers Honor Iranian Human Rights Advocates With Prestigious Award

Tiffany Haddish Performs ‘Hava Nagila’ on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

UK Jewish Groups Welcome University of Bristol’s Adoption International Antisemitism Definition

Prominent Israeli Rabbi ‘Shocked and Traumatized’ After Brutal Antisemitic Attack in North London

Belgian Jews Pledge to Maintain Pressure on Antisemitic Aalst Carnival After Organizers Sever Links With UNESCO

December 3, 2019 11:02 am
0

Two Men Indicted for Joining ISIS and Planning Israel Independence Day Attack

avatar by JNS.org

Islamic state fighters and their families walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 12, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Rodi Said.

JNS.org – Two Palestinians were indicted on Sunday for attempting to join the Islamic State terrorist group and planning to carry out terrorist attacks during Israel’s 72nd Independence Day in April.

The suspects, Ahmad Ja’abis, 21, and Basel Abidat, 19, are from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, according to a report by i24 News.

The charges filed by the Jerusalem District prosecution allege that the pair planned to purchase weapons and carry out mass shootings in Jerusalem’s Safra Square or at the Sultan’s Pool site during Independence Day celebrations. Another plot being considered was to attack an Israeli military base in the Jordan Valley.

If they were unable to obtain firearms, the suspects’ alternate plan was to stab people on the street.

Related coverage

December 2, 2019 11:59 pm
0

Israeli Company Seeks to Use Space Technology to Solve Pressing Pollution Problem on Earth

An Israeli company says it is using space travel technology to help solve one of the most pressing problems down...

According to the indictment, the suspects studied ISIS military and religious information online, including instructions on how to build explosive devices and rockets, noted the report.

In addition, the suspects are accused of raising $580 and transferring it to ISIS.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.