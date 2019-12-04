Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Becomes First to Hire Jewish Liason for 2020 Cycle

JNS.org – The presidential campaign of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hired writer Abigail Pogrebin as director of Jewish outreach, becoming the first 2020 campaign to employ such a role.

Bloomberg announced his candidacy last week, becoming the fourth Jewish candidate in the now 15-candidate Democratic primary.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he would want to hit the ground running in a variety of ways, and one of those ways would be constituent outreach,” Jay Footlik, a former Jewish liaison for President Bill Clinton, told The New York Jewish Week.

Among the works of Pogrebin, 54, are My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays; One Wondering Jew, which was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award in 2018; and Stars of David: Prominent Jews Talk About Being Jewish, which features 62 prominent Jews, including US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and movie director Steven Spielberg.