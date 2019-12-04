Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

December 4, 2019 10:32 am
Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Becomes First to Hire Jewish Liason for 2020 Cycle

Former New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, January 29, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder.

JNS.org – The presidential campaign of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hired writer Abigail Pogrebin as director of Jewish outreach, becoming the first 2020 campaign to employ such a role.

Bloomberg announced his candidacy last week, becoming the fourth Jewish candidate in the now 15-candidate Democratic primary.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he would want to hit the ground running in a variety of ways, and one of those ways would be constituent outreach,” Jay Footlik, a former Jewish liaison for President Bill Clinton, told The New York Jewish Week.

Among the works of Pogrebin, 54, are My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays; One Wondering Jew, which was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award in 2018; and Stars of David: Prominent Jews Talk About Being Jewish, which features 62 prominent Jews, including US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and movie director Steven Spielberg.

She is one of the twin daughters of Letty Cottin Pogrebin, author, journalist and a founding editor of Ms. magazine.

