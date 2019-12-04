Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

Israeli Defense Minister Imposes Sanctions on UK Terror Suspect

Actor Hugh Grant Stumps for Jewish MP, Calls Out Antisemitism in Labour Party

Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Becomes First to Hire Jewish Liason for 2020 Cycle

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Compares US-Mexico Border Situation to Gaza Strip

Israeli Flag Forcibly Removed From Display at Columbus State Community College

Report: Brazil to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem

Israel’s Leviathan Field to Start Supplying Gas This Month

Indications Iranian ‘Aggression’ Could Occur: Pentagon Official

Israel’s Netanyahu to Talk Iran With Pompeo at Lisbon Meeting

December 4, 2019 9:54 am
0

Indications Iranian ‘Aggression’ Could Occur: Pentagon Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday that there were indication that Iran could potentially carry out aggressive actions in the future, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States.

John Rood, the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, told reporters that the United States was concerned about potential Iranian behavior but did not provide details about what information he was basing that concern on or any timeline.

Tensions in the Gulf have risen since attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and a major assault on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Washington has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks on global energy infrastructure.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.