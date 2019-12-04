Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

December 4, 2019 10:16 am
Israeli Flag Forcibly Removed From Display at Columbus State Community College

avatar by JNS.org

Malek Mustafa, a student at Columbus State Community College, forcibly removed from an international flag display. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – An Israeli flag was recently forcibly removed from an international flag display at Columbus State Community College (CSCC) in Columbus, Ohio, according to video footage shared on social media.

The clip, published on Twitter on Nov. 30, shows CSCC student Malek Mustafa, who has an anti-Israel history and has minimized Hamas terrorism, cut down the Israeli flag from the display.

Out of 26,935 students at the school, there are only five Jewish students, according to Hillel International.

“Columbus State has confirmed a recent incident in which a miniature Israeli flag was forcibly removed from an international flag display on college property. An investigation is underway,” tweeted the school on Nov. 30.

On Monday, CSCC further tweeted about the incident.

“Columbus State is committed to a safe, inclusive environment for all students and the community. The college is undertaking a due process review of the recent incident of a man cutting down and throwing away a miniature Israeli flag from an international flag display on campus,” posted the community college on Twitter. “We first learned about this incident Saturday along with the rest of the public when the video posted to social media and quickly went viral. The college must and will abide by student privacy laws in disposition of the incident.”

