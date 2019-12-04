Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

Israeli Defense Minister Imposes Sanctions on UK Terror Suspect

Actor Hugh Grant Stumps for Jewish MP, Calls Out Antisemitism in Labour Party

Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Becomes First to Hire Jewish Liason for 2020 Cycle

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Compares US-Mexico Border Situation to Gaza Strip

Israeli Flag Forcibly Removed From Display at Columbus State Community College

UK, France, Germany, Turkey Say Attacks on Civilians in Syria Must End

Report: Brazil to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem

Setting Iran Deadlines ‘Might Not Be the Best Idea’: New IAEA Chief

Israel’s Leviathan Field to Start Supplying Gas This Month

December 4, 2019 6:34 am
0

Israel’s Netanyahu to Talk Iran With Pompeo at Lisbon Meeting

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver joint statements at a meeting in Jerusalem, March 20, 2019. Photo; Reuters / Jim Young / Pool.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday in Lisbon, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

Pompeo, accompanying President Donald Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in London, will be in Lisbon on Wednesday and Thursday and will meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, the department said in a statement.

The hastily-arranged talks with the top diplomat of Israel‘s closest ally could be aimed at giving Netanyahu a political boost at home.

Israeli politics are in disarray after inconclusive elections in April and September and the failure of Netanyahu and his main challenger, Benny Gantz, to secure a ruling majority in the legislature. Netanyahu also faces a corruption indictment, charges that he denies.

Related coverage

December 4, 2019 10:48 am
0

Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

CTech - Thousands of Israeli students will receive an introduction to computer science next week, as part of the international...

Pompeo and Netanyahu are expected to speak about the threat from Iran, among the issues the Israeli leader discussed in a phone call with Trump on Sunday.

Netanyahu praised Pompeo last month for an announcement of a softening of the longtime US position on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Pompeo declared that Washington no longer considered the settlements to be in violation of international law, a policy shift that drew condemnation from Palestinians and Arab leaders.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.