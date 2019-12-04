Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

December 4, 2019 10:08 am
Report: Brazil to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with then-Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 28, 2018. Photo: Avi Ohayon / GPO.

JNS.org – Brazil plans to open a trade mission in Jerusalem later this month, with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, scheduled to attend the Dec. 15 ceremony, according to Israeli officials.

Honduras is scheduled to open its embassy in Jerusalem in the coming weeks, the officials added, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), which operates under the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, will open the trade office. However, unlike the trade offices of Hungary and Honduras, the Brazilian one will not have diplomatic status, Apex-Brasil’s Clarissa Furtado told the Times.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is a big supporter of Israel, will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and other senior officials, according to Modi Ephraim, who heads the Latin America Division at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the report said.

The United States and Guatemala have moved their embassies to Jerusalem, and several other countries have trade offices in the city, including the Czech Republic and Australia.

