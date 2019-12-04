Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

Israeli Defense Minister Imposes Sanctions on UK Terror Suspect

Actor Hugh Grant Stumps for Jewish MP, Calls Out Antisemitism in Labour Party

Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Becomes First to Hire Jewish Liason for 2020 Cycle

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Compares US-Mexico Border Situation to Gaza Strip

Israeli Flag Forcibly Removed From Display at Columbus State Community College

Report: Brazil to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem

Israel’s Leviathan Field to Start Supplying Gas This Month

Israel’s Netanyahu to Talk Iran With Pompeo at Lisbon Meeting

Canadian Jewish Groups Hail McGill University’s Backing of Student Targeted Over Israel Trip

December 4, 2019 10:48 am
0

Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Israeli children in second grade. Photo: Kobi Gideon/Flash90.

CTech – Thousands of Israeli students will receive an introduction to computer science next week, as part of the international Hour of Code event, led by non-profit organization Code.org. Backed by the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook, the Hour of Code initiative aims to introduce elementary and high school students to basic programming and coding skills. Happening annually since 2013, more than 100 million students have participated in the program worldwide, according to the organization. In Israel last year, 60,000 kids participated in coding sessions.

Tel Aviv-based Nasdaq-listed website building company Wix.com Ltd. is spearheading the Hour of Code events in Israel with Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL, the company behind Israeli moon-bound spacecraft Beresheet, that crashed into the moon’s surface in April.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.