Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

CTech – Thousands of Israeli students will receive an introduction to computer science next week, as part of the international Hour of Code event, led by non-profit organization Code.org. Backed by the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook, the Hour of Code initiative aims to introduce elementary and high school students to basic programming and coding skills. Happening annually since 2013, more than 100 million students have participated in the program worldwide, according to the organization. In Israel last year, 60,000 kids participated in coding sessions.

Tel Aviv-based Nasdaq-listed website building company Wix.com Ltd. is spearheading the Hour of Code events in Israel with Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL, the company behind Israeli moon-bound spacecraft Beresheet, that crashed into the moon’s surface in April.