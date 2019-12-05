House to Vote on Resolution Reaffirming Two-State Solution

JNS.org – The US House of Representatives is slated to vote Friday on a resolution reaffirming two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It was introduced by Reps. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Karen Bass (D-Calif.). It emphasizes the US-Israel relationship on issues from national security to shared values such as “democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

At the same time, it also stated, “Whereas the United States has long sought a just and stable future for Palestinians, and an end to the occupation, including opposing settlement activity and moves toward unilateral annexation in Palestinian territory.”

The resolution currently has 192 co-sponsors, all Democratic.

Related coverage Top UK Jewish Group Welcomes Poll Showing Plurality of Britons Oppose Boycotting Israel A major UK Jewish organization welcomed the results of a new survey that showed a plurality of Britons opposed boycotting...

The Zionist Organization of America stated that the resolution calls for what it believes will be “a new Arab terrorist state on Israel’s border on historically Jewish land.”

“The Palestinian Arabs have rejected any peace talks with Israel and refuse to discuss peace with the United States,” said the organization in a statement. “After two inconclusive Israeli elections and the prospects growing for a third, it is completely inappropriate for the US House of Representatives to try to interfere with Israeli policy as Israel tries to form a new government.”

However, the Jewish Democratic Council of America supports the resolution.

“JDCA strongly supports the passage of H. Res. 326, which is co-sponsored by nearly 200 Democrats and reaffirms decades-long, bipartisan US support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Halie Soifer, the group’s executive director, told JNS. “This resolution is especially important in light of the possibility of unilateral Israeli annexation of the West Bank, which would significantly impede prospects for two-state solution and may call into question Israel’s future as a secure, Jewish and democratic state.

“We call on Republicans and Democrats who support a strong US-Israel relationship to vote for this resolution when it comes to the House floor for a vote on Friday.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee told JNS it does not have a stance on the measure.