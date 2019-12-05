Iran Denounces EU Letter Raising Alarm About Its Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles as ‘Desperate Falsehood’

Iran’s foreign minister on Thursday launched a savage verbal attack on France, the UK and Germany after the three EU nations circulated a letter at the UN Security Council calling attention to the Tehran regime’s ongoing ballistic missile development activities.

Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to denounce the letter from the “E3” as a “desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations” — a reference to the technical name for the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the US and five other world powers.

Zarif also accused the Europeans of bowing to “US bullying.”

The British, German and French ambassadors, in a letter sent around on Wednesday, called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to inform the Security Council in his next report that Iran’s missile program was “inconsistent” with UNSC Resolution 2231 that endorsed the nuclear deal.

The Security Council is due to meet on Dec. 20 to weigh the state of compliance with Resolution 2231 and the European letter “will add to that discussion,” a senior European diplomat told the Reuters news agency.

France reiterated on Thursday that Iran‘s ballistic missile activities did not conform with Resolution 2231.

“We have repeatedly expressed our strong concerns on the subject of Iran‘s ballistic activities which do not conform with its obligations under UN Security resolution 2231 and constitute a threat to international security,” French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told a news briefing.