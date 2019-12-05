Top UK Jewish Group Welcomes Poll Showing Plurality of Britons Oppose Boycotting Israel

A major UK Jewish organization welcomed the results of a new survey that showed a plurality of Britons opposed boycotting Israel.

The poll, conducted by BICOM, found 46% of respondents agreed with the statement, “I don’t boycott goods or produce from Israel and find it difficult to understand why others would single out Israel to boycott given everything else that is going on in the world.”

Some 40% of respondents said they did not know whether they agreed and 14% expressed disagreement with the statement.

Board of Deputies of British Jews Senior Vice President Sheila Gewolb said of the results, “We welcome that opposition to boycotts against Israel continues to be the majority position, as we believe they are counterproductive and divisive.”

Referring to another poll result, which showed 44% of Britons believed Israel was an important ally of the UK in the fight against terrorism, Gewolb added, “We are proud of the ties between the UK and Israel, especially in the defense and intelligence sector, therefore it is also heartening to see that is recognized by large sections of the population too.”

A further interesting poll result revealed that 45% of Britons agreed with the claim that hating Israel was antisemitic, as opposed to 36% who did not know and 18% who disagreed.