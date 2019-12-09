Israeli Website Usability Company WalkMe Raises $90 Million

CTech – Israeli website usability company WalkMe has raised a $90 million funding round, the company announced Monday. The round was led by Vitruvian Partners with participation from previous investor Insight Partners. In a statement, WalkMe said it will use the funds to grow its team and expand to Latin America.

Founded in 2011 by Israeli-born entrepreneurs Rafael Sweary and Dan Adika, WalkMe adds a layer of on-screen guidance prompts on top of existing websites, helping users navigate through web pages. The company lists PayPal, Cisco, and Microsoft as clients. WalkMe has raised over $307 million to date, the company said in a statement.

WalkMe currently employs more than 750 people in the US, Israel, and Australia, a company spokesperson said in a Monday email to Calcalist.

Since 2017, WalkMe acquired three startup companies founded by Israeli entrepreneurs — mobile user experience testing company Abbi.io, user behavior analytics company Jaco Analytics, and machine learning startup DeepUI.