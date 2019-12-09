Monday, December 9th | 11 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Website Usability Company WalkMe Raises $90 Million

US House of Representatives Passes Resolution Reaffirming Support for Two-State Solution

Tentative March 2 Date Set for Unprecedented Third Israeli Elections

Rivlin Meets With Lebanese-Born businessman Who Donated Hitler’s Hat to Yad Vashem

Hamas Chief Arrives in Turkey on First Leg of Foreign Tour

Sanders Campaign Staffer Fired After Report About Antisemitic, Homophobic Tweets

Preemptive Strike Against Iran ‘an Option,’ Says Israeli Foreign Minister

Brown Student Government Accuses Outside Pro-Israel Group of Intimidation

Police Release Images of Suspects Who Beat Rabbi in London, Yelled ‘Kill the Jews’

Palestinians Slam ICC Report That Says Rewarding Terrorists Is a Possible ‘War Crime’

December 9, 2019 10:49 am
0

Israeli Website Usability Company WalkMe Raises $90 Million

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Typing on a computer (illustrative). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Israeli website usability company WalkMe has raised a $90 million funding round, the company announced Monday. The round was led by Vitruvian Partners with participation from previous investor Insight Partners. In a statement, WalkMe said it will use the funds to grow its team and expand to Latin America.

Founded in 2011 by Israeli-born entrepreneurs Rafael Sweary and Dan Adika, WalkMe adds a layer of on-screen guidance prompts on top of existing websites, helping users navigate through web pages. The company lists PayPal, Cisco, and Microsoft as clients. WalkMe has raised over $307 million to date, the company said in a statement.

WalkMe currently employs more than 750 people in the US, Israel, and Australia, a company spokesperson said in a Monday email to Calcalist.

Since 2017, WalkMe acquired three startup companies founded by Israeli entrepreneurs — mobile user experience testing company Abbi.io, user behavior analytics company Jaco Analytics, and machine learning startup DeepUI.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.